Harrison Butker Gives a Perfect Response to His Petty Persecutors

Harrison Butker, the Chief’s amazing kicker, has responded to the onslaught of Americans who thought his praise for his wife as homemaker and mother was an insult and his pro-life stance an abomination. The wokesters had a grand old time bashing him, trying to get him canceled. These people have always existed. Sometimes, they are called busybodies or pot stirrers and control freaks. Other times, they are seen as small-minded and nasty.

They were very small-minded and nasty in Mr. Butker’s case. We even had woke nuns say he didn’t represent their values. Apparently, the nuns don’t represent Catholic values.

People can disagree without trying to destroy the person they disagree with, can’t they?

Mr. Butker did not back down to the woke mob. Instead, he reaffirmed his Catholic faith defiantly.

“Our love for Jesus, and thus, our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world. Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback or even support. I lean on those closest to me for guidance, but I can never forget that it is not people, but Jesus Christ I’m trying to please.”

Watch Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker refuse to back down to the woke mob and reaffirm his Catholic faith in a defiant speech:

