WW3 Alert: Russia Is Reportedly Bombing the Hell Out of Kyiv

Russian President Putin is currently bombing the Hell out of Kiev after they assassinated a top general and in retaliation for Ukraine using long-range missiles into Russia. They ae possibly using ballistic missiles.

Several countries, including France, want a strong world reaction. However, they can only get that from the US. Biden’s minions will gladly engage in full-scale war.

Putin is interested in talking with Donald Trump but won’t talk with Zelensky until he wins an election.

Russia is bombing Kiev right now., and we’ve got Doomsday bird up, as well as Rivets and Combat Sent gathering intel. These idiots better not start WW3. pic.twitter.com/CxhXarERSW — Still️Roaming (@roaming_rn) December 20, 2024

Explosions rock #Kyiv after Russian missile attack; #Moscow confirms strike, says revenge for ATACMS, storm shadows Watch pic.twitter.com/DnbbrCsSFr — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 20, 2024

Biden and Harris’s return isn’t abrupt, but they returned when Russia bombed Kyiv. Biden’s schedule indicated he was coming back today. Harris had to return in case of a Government shutdown, in which case AF2 pilots would be furloughed.

What’s going on. The Biden’s have abruptly returned to the White House and now Kamala has cancelled CA trip and returning to DC. Anybody know? pic.twitter.com/9a9C7kR2pP — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 20, 2024

❗#russia attacks #Kyiv at night Infrastructure in 5 districts of the capital was damaged by missile fragments — office buildings, a business center, cars, houses… 11 #wounded and 1 #dead by now A strong world reaction is needed to stop #Putin‘s #terror#PutinIsaWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/XTHyJbjmdJ — Nos Étudiants en France (@nef_students) December 20, 2024

