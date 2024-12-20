WW3 Alert: Russia Is Reportedly Bombing the Hell Out of Kyiv

By
Staff
-
0
13

Russian President Putin is currently bombing the Hell out of Kiev after they assassinated a top general and in retaliation for Ukraine using long-range missiles into Russia. They ae possibly using ballistic missiles.

Several countries, including France, want a strong world reaction. However, they can only get that from the US. Biden’s minions will gladly engage in full-scale war.

Putin is interested in talking with Donald Trump but won’t talk with Zelensky until he wins an election.

Biden and Harris’s return isn’t abrupt, but they returned when Russia bombed Kyiv. Biden’s schedule indicated he was coming back today. Harris had to return in case of a Government shutdown, in which case AF2 pilots would be furloughed.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments