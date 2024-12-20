Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Down CR 2.0 – Update

Update: Trump responded this morning.

I get where the conservatives are coming from voting CR 2.0 down. Raising the debt ceiling to allow $5 trillion added to the deficit in five years is deeply concerning since we are basically bankrupt. The US is already on the road to a $50 trillion debt in under ten years thanks to the Democrat administration. However, if you trust Donald Trump, he needs this to enact his plan of reconciliation.

Whichever way you lean on this issue, you might want to contact representatives.

We might have to let Democrats shut the government down. However, Republicans just made an announcement that they have a new deal.

Here are the Republicans who voted no on CR 2.0:

Rep. Aaron Bean, Fla.

Rep. Andy Biggs, Ariz.

Rep. Josh Brecheen, Okla.

Rep. Tim Burchett, Tenn.

Rep. Eric Burlison, Mo.

Rep. Kat Cammack, Fla.

Rep. Michael Cloud, Texas

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Va.

Rep. Eli Crane, Ariz.

Rep. John Curtis, Utah

Rep. Jeff Duncan, S.C.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho

Rep. Bob Good, Va.

Rep. Paul Gosar, Ariz.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, Colo.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, Ariz.

Rep. Nancy Mace, S.C.

Rep. Thomas Massie, Ky.

Rep. Rich McCormick, Ga.

Rep. Corey Mills, Fla.

Rep. Alex Mooney, W. Va.

Rep. Ralph Norman, S.C.

Rep. Scott Perry, Pa.

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas

Rep. David Schweikert, Ariz

Rep. Keith Self, Texas Rep. Victoria Spartz, Ind.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wis.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Texas

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email