About AOC’s latest lie, Chris Cuomo said ‘it doesn’t have to be real ‘

The very creative Chris Cuomo found an excuse for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s blatant lies about the so-called terror in the halls of Cannon on January 6th during the riot. AOC wasn’t even in the main building where the riot occurred. She was in her office in the Cannon building.

If she was terrified, it was only in her imagination.

It’s been difficult for Democrats to set up a defense for her, but Cuomo managed to come up with one. “It doesn’t have to be real, the threat, for you to believe it’s imminent.”

If you’re mentally ill, that’s true, but to give a liar an excuse like that is just piling on another lie to her original lies.

Watch:

CNN’s @donlemon @ChrisCuomo defend @AOC sensationalizing her Capitol Hill experience. Cuomo, likening it to when he once wrongly he thought he was under fire in Iraq, says “It doesn’t have to be real, the threat, for you to believe it’s imminent” Lemon: “It’s what you believe” pic.twitter.com/AQUWodJZ0N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2021

Related