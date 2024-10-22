China’s President Xi Jinping told his troops to prepare for war. At the same time, he stepped up shows of force around Taiwan. Xi launched a live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait.

CCTV reported that Xi said the military should “comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities.” He signaled a heightened emphasis on strategic deterrence amid rising tensions with the West.

Soldiers must “enhance their strategic deterrent and combat capability,” Xi said.

On Monday, Beijing deployed fighter jets, drones, warships, and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan — its fourth round of large-scale war games around the democratic island in just over two years.

Xi said they must be “battle-ready.”

Last month, China conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, underscoring the growing international focus on the country’s nuclear build-up.

“China’s communist leaders have insisted they will not rule out using force to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control,” Barrons said on Saturday.

Days after the Sino-Naval drills around Taiwan, the Chinese military criticized the U.S. and Canada for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait.

Documents leaked from the Pentagon show that Israel is preparing to attack Iran, possibly before the election. They don’t need to do this, but it is something many leaders in the US want.

Ukraine is calling for NATO membership and attacks deep inside Russia. Macron and Lithuania are pushing for NATO ground troops in Ukraine.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis posted on X. “At the beginning of the year, Emmanuel Macron hinted at putting boots on the ground. At the end of the year, North Korea actually did it. We are still on the back foot, reacting to escalation instead of reversing it. Macron’s ideas should now be revisited, better late than never.”

Sentinel does not support Russia, Iran, or China, and neither does RFK Jr, but we are pushing for war with no money and horrible leadership:

“Putin EVERYDAY says I want to settle the war” “And Zelensky has said we’re NOT going to negotiate” “In the Soviet Union Gorbachev said I’m going to allow you to reunify Germany, But I want your commitment that you will NOT move NATO one inch to the east” “In 1997 we moved… pic.twitter.com/Zl5LeI2plM — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 10, 2024

Politics of Destruction

“War is the continuation of politics by other means.” The quote comes from On War by Prussian military theorist Carl von Clausewitz.

War is an extension of political aims, utilizing military force when diplomacy fails to achieve desired objectives. It is a tool to achieve political goals when other methods are exhausted. However, it must be considered in light of the repercussions.

NATO has not exhausted diplomacy, and it is not considering the repercussions of nuclear war on the world. Instead, it is focusing on its goals in the changing world order.

Iran wants to attack Israel and the US, and Israel wants to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. China wants Taiwan, and they constantly interfere in the United States’ affairs. They are suffering financial setbacks. China, Iran, and Russia are an axis of totalitarianism.

Everyone has a political and financial agenda. Everything currently points to war.