KJP: It’s Dangerous to Call Out People of the Swamp: Schiff, Pelosi

Donald Trump’s labeling of top Democrats “the enemy within” set off KJP, who in turn called those remarks conspiratorial, dangerous, and unhelpful.

As $400 million is sent to Ukraine, the people suffering from Hurricane Helene receive $750 per household. Something smells in Denmark.

KJP attacks President Trump for “daring” to call out the Biden/Harris regimes mismanagement in responding to the recent hurricanes: “Not what leadership looks like… that’s dangerous rhetoric” pic.twitter.com/qriGEv7g9Y — Sara Rose (@saras76) October 21, 2024

DONALD TRUMP ON THE ENEMY WITHIN

Harris Faulkner: Kamala Harris has said, “You sounded unhinged and unchecked. Power is in our future.”

Donald Trump: “I thought it was a nice presentation. I wasn’t unhinged. No, you know, they are. They’re a party of sound bites. Somebody asked me: Can they be brought together? …I wasn’t thinking like they could because they are very different.

“And it is the enemy from within, and they’re very dangerous. They’re Marxists, and communists, and fascists. …I use a guy like Adam Schiff because they made up the Russia, Russia hoax. It took two years to solve the problem. Absolutely nothing was done wrong…

“They’re dangerous for our country. We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries. If you have a smart president, they can all be handled. The more difficult are, you know, Pelosi, these people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil.

“If they would spend their time trying to make America great again, … it would be so easy to make this country great. But when I heard about that, they were saying I was like threatening. I’m not threatening anybody. They’re the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations. I’ve been investigated more than Alphonse Capone.[LAUGHTER] …No, it’s true. We don’t think of it. It’s called weaponization of government, it’s a terrible thing, all right, they’re the threat to democracy.”

Harris Faulkner: Kamala Harris has said you sounded unhinged and unchecked power is in our future.” President Trump: “They are a party of soundbites… And it is the enemy from within. They are very dangerous.”

pic.twitter.com/IbyhW0dwhY — AJ Huber (@Huberton) October 16, 2024

THE HO HUM ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS OF DONALD J. TRUMP

The attempted assassinations of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at Mar-a-Lago are treated in the most mundane way possible by some in the media. Headlines today on the findings of the interim House report: House panel finds Trump assassination event “preventable” in interim report. Much of the media used the same word – preventable.

In actuality, The House committee held the Secret Service responsible for the attempted assassination.

The report is scathing, and people need to be held accountable.

The media took the most innocuous word they could find and ran with it. The ‘errors’ made were so egregious as to warrant charges. Instead, it’s likely no one will even be fired.

The media and this administration are threats to democracy.