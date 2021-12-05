Yale Professor: Unvaxxed Need to Fear Transmission by Vaxxed

















Prominent Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch was interviewed for American Thought Leaders, and he made it clear that this pandemic is “predictable” and based on manufactured fear. He also made a statement about the problem of spread resting with the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated.

PANDEMIC OF MANUFACTURED FEAR

The epidemiology professor at the Yale School of Public Health argued that in general, what has characterized the entire CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic has been a “degree of fear and people’s response to the fear.”

“Overall, I’d say that we’ve had a pandemic of fear. And fear has affected almost everybody, whereas the infection has affected relatively few,” he said.

“By and large, it’s been a very selected pandemic and predictable. It was very distinguished between young versus old, healthy versus chronic disease people. So we quickly learned who was at risk for the pandemic and who wasn’t,” he added.

“However, the fear was manufactured for everybody. And that’s what’s characterized the whole pandemic is that degree of fear and people’s response to the fear.”

It’s a very worthwhile interview.

FEAR THE VACCINATED

Then he gets to a shocking point in another interview with the Pulse of Israel. Dr. Hirsh explains here that it is unvaccinated who need to be afraid of the vaccinated Vaccinated people transmit more potent strains and it’s “been known for a hundred years,” he says.

ICYMI 👇 Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D., Yale Epidemiologist: "The Unvx’d Should Be Afraid Of The Vx’d" pic.twitter.com/HbnHepfUyN — ЯΞD PILL LΞD 🔎 (@Red_Pill_Led) December 4, 2021

THE VACCINE HAS DONE NOTHING FOR EXCESS MORTALITY

As we reported, the CDC’s own data on Deaths provides a baseline excess mortality rate. There is a dataset called, “Weekly Deaths by State and Age.”

The data shows that weekly average deaths in 2020 when compared to 2021 have gone up among ages 65-74, remained about the same among ages 75-84, and have gone down slightly among ages 85 and older.

