Yalies4Palestine Are Back at Yale

Around 200 pro-Palestinian student protesters gathered on the Yale University campus to oppose an event with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir outside the institute. This comes amid a crackdown on such protesters by the Trump administration.

The university gave QR codes to the students, with protest policies on the Yale campus.

One witness wrote on X: Pro-Hamas encampments return once again to Yale. Yalies4Palestine organized this. It was unhinged before they even started setting up the camp. Someone was screaming about the “Zionist entity” flooding Gaza with drugs and crime.

BREAKING: An encampment has started again at Yale University. pic.twitter.com/sEjZJvp5Kp — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 23, 2025

The organization who planned this is called Yalies4Palestine, formerly known as ‘Students for Justice in Palestine.’ Students chanted for the end of the Zionist entity (Jews) and demands the university cut ties with Israel (again, Jews). Yale’s endowment: $41.4 BILLION https://t.co/45dGHbUGyS — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) April 23, 2025

