UK Is Going to Shoot Up Aerosols to Block the Sun

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities,” Professor Richard Lindzen, Brussels, August 2024.

According to The Telegraph, Starmer’s government plans to allow experiments to dim the sunlight by releasing aerosols into the atmosphere.

Dimming sunlight, also known as solar geoengineering, involves artificially reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface to cool the planet. This is often done by injecting aerosols into the stratosphere, which then reflect sunlight back into space.

The Story

Experiments to dim sunlight to fight global warming will be given the green light by the Government within weeks.

Outdoor field trials, which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, are being considered by scientists as a way to prevent runaway climate change.

Aria, the Government’s advanced research and invention funding agency, has set aside £50 million for projects, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

They are guessing this could work:

In recent decades, experts noticed that the clouds above shipping routes were far brighter than usual, as pollution caused them to become more reflective, bringing an overall dimming effect.

This cooling from shipping fumes was so marked that when international regulations were enacted to curb sulphur dioxide emissions in 2020, it caused a spike in global warming, scientists believe.

Prof Jim Haywood, of Atmospheric Science, at the University of Exeter, said: “If you inject small particles into clouds, you can brighten them, hence reflecting more sunlight back out to space.

“How do we know this could work? Well, there are a couple of very strong pieces of evidence.

“Ship emissions from the smoke stack into the marine environment lead to bright lines in clouds over the ocean.

“Then there was a volcanic eruption in Iceland in 2014, which spilled out a lot of sulphur dioxide. What this does is it brightens clouds and cools the planet. What we need to do is some form of field experiments.”

They don’t mention the possible bad effects.

They could affect the entire world, and the world hasn’t given permission.

Scientists are increasingly concerned that carbon dioxide levels are not falling fast enough and that further action may be needed to prevent catastrophic warming.

Carbon dioxide is the stuff of life, and they have no proof that it is causing catastrophic warming.

This idea is out of the 1970s. At that time, they came with the same kind of ideas. Bill Gates is also funding it through Harvard.

"The government will control the weather and you will be happy." Former U.S. congressional staffer Marc Morano comments on the U.S. government's openness to blocking out the sun—using technology funded by Bill Gates—in the fight against "climate change". "People aren't buying…

