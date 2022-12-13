YAY! Elon Musk Reinstates Drs. Malone and McCullough!

By
M Dowling
-
2
227

This is a good day! Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough were reinstated to Twitter. They were canceled illegitimately in the first place. Twitter censors didn’t like what they had to say.

As Dinesh D’Souza tweeted: Imagine! Petulant ignoramuses like @yoyoel and @vijaya made the decision to ban world-class physicians and scholars like Robert Malone, the co-inventor of mRNA, board-certified cardiologist Peter McCullough and Jay Bhattacharya professor of medicine and health policy at Stanford.

Yes, imagine the insanity of that. They are fascists forcing us and manipulating us to do what they want since it fits their leftist agenda. What will they force us to inject next?

Zuby said, “I remember when governments offered weed, hookers, donuts, lottery tickets, and cheeseburgers as incentives for people to get the mRNA jabs.

Gov. DeSantis said the Left uses “leftist orthodoxy to force us to do what they say, marginalizing people, especially those who told the truth about COVID.”

Esteemed doctors like Dr. Malholtra:


2 Comments
TPM
TPM
30 minutes ago

F the clot shot never got it never will along with the flu jab.. FJB

1
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

Now the Public may find the Truth. Their Government is trying to kill them with Mandated defective drugs!

1
Reply
