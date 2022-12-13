YAY! Elon Musk Reinstates Drs. Malone and McCullough!

This is a good day! Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough were reinstated to Twitter. They were canceled illegitimately in the first place. Twitter censors didn’t like what they had to say.

.@elonmusk just reinstated Dr. @RWMaloneMD (co-inventor of mRNA vaccine technology) and Dr. @P_McCulloughMD (the most cited cardiologist in the world) 👏👏 Welcome back friends! Make sure you follow them both. pic.twitter.com/CSKuXB6TBk — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 13, 2022

As Dinesh D’Souza tweeted: Imagine! Petulant ignoramuses like @yoyoel and @vijaya made the decision to ban world-class physicians and scholars like Robert Malone, the co-inventor of mRNA, board-certified cardiologist Peter McCullough and Jay Bhattacharya professor of medicine and health policy at Stanford.

Yes, imagine the insanity of that. They are fascists forcing us and manipulating us to do what they want since it fits their leftist agenda. What will they force us to inject next?

Zuby said, “I remember when governments offered weed, hookers, donuts, lottery tickets, and cheeseburgers as incentives for people to get the mRNA jabs.

Gov. DeSantis said the Left uses “leftist orthodoxy to force us to do what they say, marginalizing people, especially those who told the truth about COVID.”

Gov Ron Desantis and Elon Musk declare war on mRNA jab manufacturers 👏👏@RonDeSantisFL @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/drCb4Yaz4m — James Freeman (@JamesfWells) December 7, 2022

Esteemed doctors like Dr. Malholtra:

I was permanently banned from Linkedin with no warning in Nov. 2021 after posting this GB news interview I gave explaining the link between the mRNA jab & heart attacks. I also called for the end of #NHS staff vaccine mandates. Linkedin is owned by Microsoft#BillGates pic.twitter.com/UTTBFbgP7i — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 9, 2022

