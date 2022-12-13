Biden’s DOE Sells Out Our Energy to Chinese Communists Again

Former energy secretary Rick Perry said his Democratic successor, Jennifer Granholm, should face congressional investigations. She sent over $200 million from the DOE to a Chinese Communist Party battery company, Microvast. Perry thinks she might need to resign. He called these “totally unacceptable activities in the Department of Energy.”

This is going on as Biden is destroying the underpinnings of our fossil fuel energy sector.

This company is supposed to provide security and jobs for the United States.

The U.S. Senate and House investigators have launched a probe into the DOE grant to Microvast Holdings to build a battery separator facility in Tennessee. The Chinese State-controlled company is using federal funds intended to counter China’s dominance over the global lithium-ion battery supply chain.

It is CCP!

Perry wants us to predict a disaster controlled by China, especially as Biden depletes our emergency petro supplies.

Microvast, a U.S. holding company, operates primarily from China. It is based in China. It is under scrutiny from American financial regulators for violations, as the Washington Free Beacon first reported last week.

“This is just unacceptable behavior for the Department of Energy, the secretary of energy, to be sending money to companies like this,” said Perry, who served as secretary of energy under the Trump administration until 2019, during an interview with Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. “You’re gonna have the House investigating this. You’re gonna have the Senate investigating this.”

“It’s not for me to call for somebody’s resignation. But I’m suggesting that these leaders in Congress after they dig into this, it’s not gonna take them long to get to the real facts, that they will start calling for the resignation of the secretary of energy,” he added.

It is in violation!

Allegedly, Biden was forced to work with China since it was an emergency generated by climate czar John Kerry.

Biden says the company will use US raw materials manufactured by US companies and US allies.

While the DOE describes Microvast as a “majority U.S.-owned company, traded on NASDAQ” and “headquartered in Stafford, Texas,” financial records show the company operates primarily in China.

Earlier this year, the SEC added Microvast to a list of publicly listed companies linked to China that are in violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act due to a lack of auditing transparency. Companies that remain on the list for three consecutive years will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.

Rep. Frank Lucas (R., Okla.), the ranking Republican on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, sent a letter to Granholm last week demanding records related to the grant.

Watch:



Related