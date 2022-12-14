Mark Dice Remembers CNN’s Fired Talking Head – Two-Scoops Cillizza

CNN is wasting its time trying to survive. As Mark Dice says, even under the new management, CNN is still garbage. Most of their articles are about Donald Trump, and their shows average about 500,000 viewers a night.

Two scoops Chris Cillizza, was fired. Who knew he was even still at the network? Mark Dice didn’t want to forget to celebrate his history as the two-scoops of ice cream guy. It wouldn’t be fair.

If you remember, Cillizza’s claim to fame is his bombshell report on Donald Trump getting two scoops of ice cream at a White House dinner while everyone else had one scoop. It’s hard to forget that hair-raising story.

CNN has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and they don’t even format their clips for mobile devices for the TikTokkers.

Even CNN viewers weren’t dumb enough to pay for CNN, so they had to cancel CNN+ after three months.

They’re canceling live programming on HLN.

Buzzfeed is firing 12% of its staff. Don Lemon was demoted, and Brian Stelter and Chris Cuomo were fired.

It’s a good start.

Other than that, CNN’s doing great. As Dice says, trying to rehabilitate CNN is like taking Jerry Springer and trying to turn it into a serious news show.

No one says it quite as well as Mark Dice.

Related