Kamala invents the lofty ideals of a fraudulent holiday created by a madman

Kamala Harris recently made a video with her husband to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah. She claims she celebrates it every year. The video was nauseatingly saccharine as was their ‘Merry Christmas’ video focusing on how terrible everything is. Then they released this ‘Happy Kwanzaa’ video, which she claims is another of the holidays she celebrates along with Hanukkah.

She didn’t know the meaning of Hanukkah and she certainly doesn’t know the meaning of Kwanzaa, but that didn’t stop her from making up social justice meanings for both.

She made Hanukkah into some kind of insane social justice holiday and she’s doing much the same with the holiday invented by a racist, criminal madman. Kwanzaa is the holiday that Al Sharpton said is meant to de-white Christmas.

According to Kamala, it’s about “be” and “do…be the person you want to be, and do the things you want to do.”

“And do the things you that need to be done. It’s all about not letting anyone write our future for us, but instead of getting out and writing it for ourselves.”

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE HOLIDAY

The founder was Maulana Karenga, a violent criminal, a racist, and a rapist. He’s now an African Studies professor and activist.

In 1971 Karenga was convicted of torturing two women who were members of US (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded. He did what he wanted to do and what he thought needed to be done.

A May 14, 1971 article in the Los Angeles Times described the testimony of one of them:

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said.”

Karenga was convinced that the women were trying to poison him. He and three members of his cult had tortured the women in an attempt to find some nonexistent “crystals” of poison.

The holiday of Kwanzaa was the ultimate fraud, and so is Kamala.

Watch this phony:

