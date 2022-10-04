Ye Says Black Lives Matter’s “a Scam – It’s “Over”

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye West said.

Early Tuesday morning, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West took to Instagram to call Black Lives Matter a “scam,” saying that the movement is “over.”

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” a post to West’s Instagram story read.

“Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he added.

He has since deleted the post.

The post comes after West was seen at Paris Fashion Week sporting a White Lives Matter T-shirt. He was photographed alongside commentator Candace Owens, who wore a matching shirt.

A silly supermodel named Gigi Hadid insulted Kanye West after he publicly blasted Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his Paris fashion show; she didn’t like his shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” Gigi, 27, wrote, “You’re a bully and a joke.”

I guess Kanye isn’t allowed to criticize anyone. Black Lives Matter is an organization of Marxist crooks that was launched with $33 million from George Soros. They deserve criticism.

The WOKEs can dish it out, but no one can say anything about them or have an opinion.

This has become national news. These people are ridiculous.

‘Black Lives Matter’

‘White Lives Matter’

‘All Lives Matter’ These phrases essentially mean the same thing IF interpreted LITERALLY. All are self-evidently and uncontroversially true. The fact people fight or get upset by this shows how emotionally incontinent our society is… — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 4, 2022

