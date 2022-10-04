“Safe and Effective” Documentary Film Released in the UK

By Mark Schwendau

A new documentary has been released in the United Kingdom questioning the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine program and related side effects leading to vaccine injury and even death. This new film is titled “Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion.”

Former Independent Television (ITV) News executive Mark Sharman is reported to have applied his skills to produce what all the mainstream media of Britain (BBC and ITV) have been accused of failing to do. His documentary interviews many vaccine-injured in the UK that destroy the ‘safe and effective” narrative pumped by both the government and mainstream media. The documentary is simple factual truth and not propaganda with an agenda. The film is released by Oracle Films. For now, the film is posted to YouTube until it might be removed as “Covid misinformation”. It was uploaded there on Sept. 28 and already has 600,000 views. In the event it gets removed, you can also see it here at the Oracle Films website:

Sharman’s film shines a spotlight on the devastated lives of some of the vaccine-injured due to the experimental use of a gene modification therapy drug posing as a vaccine. It also covers the British government’s systematic denial of vaccine injuries and the public shaming of the unvaccinated to get vaccinated for the public good in 2021. This documentary also addresses the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) transformation from a safety monitor to an enabler for Big Pharma’s drug trials.

This parallels what happened to the CDC here in the US!

Sharman exposes the Covid-19 vaccine rollouts being little more than a PR exercise showing the role of government, the mainstream media, including the Big Tech-controlled social media, in corralling the public into compliance. They did this all while suppressing and censoring free speech of those looking, to tell the truth as sources of “Covid disinformation,” and this scam continues globally to this day.

The most ludicrous example of those guilty of this crime against humanity of suppression of the vaccine truth in America has been California Governor Gavin Newsom, as reported in the California Globe:

In his compelling narrative, documentary filmmaker Sharman pulls together personal and the political in their circular and impenetrable bureaucracy related to the Covid-19 vaccine program. His film features several courageous doctors who come forward to speak out about what is going on in the UK: heart specialist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Ros Jones of HART, who has tirelessly warned against child vaccination, and Dr. Clare Craig. These medical second opinions were never more needed.

The film exposes how public safety did not, and never did, come first so far as government politicians and Big Pharma were concerned. The film exposes how these barely trialed and known to be risky (by the Pharma companies who produced them) vaccines were rolled out as a condition for ‘exiting’ lockdowns. And those who questioned the necessity, the logic, the science, or the ethics of these new vaccines were at best ignored and, at worst, canceled, censored, and demonized as irresponsible spreaders of Covid misinformation or disinformation. This included scientists, doctors, journalists (like myself), and most disgustingly, the vaccine injured themselves.

Christians believe that sooner or later, God reveals the truth in all heinous situations. That truth seems to be coming forth one year after the release of the vaccines as per this clip from the film at the 36-minute mark where John Bowe says:

“Let’s now look at the data after the vaccinations began. These are deaths from any cause amongst 15 to 44-year-olds in England and Wales (ONS chart is shown). There is a notable increase in 2021, the year of vaccinations. Higher even than 2020 when Covid emerged. Young men seemed particularly prone to myocarditis and inflammation of the heart. This data from America (CDC chart is shown) shows the expected rate of myocarditis in blue against actual cases in yellow within seven days of a vaccine. Note the increase in younger age groups, particularly 18 to 24s. It’s hard to ignore the sudden deaths and collapses in particular on the sports field.”

The narration offers yet another chart, and the question is asked, “Why, in 2022, are many more people than usual dying, as confirmed by the Office of National Statistics?” The math of the data suggests over 75,000 excess deaths will occur this year in England and Wales without explanation.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra has called for the suspension of the use of the Covid-19 vaccine injuries. He has been contacted by Big Pharma whistleblowers that have intimate information about the use of the vaccines and the honest results.

The things we always like to conclude with as a reminder to people in offering stories about medicine related to these stories of Covid-19 vaccines are as follows:

We are not doctors or medical professionals, so we are not advising you on what to do relative to your own health one way or another. We are critical thinkers adept at revealing a dishonest agenda that appears to be happening here. The CDC can no longer be counted on as impartial as it is funded by Big Pharma. The mainstream media network can no longer be counted on as impartial as Big Pharma pays top dollars for commercial advertisements in this media. Dr. Anthony Fauci is not a virologist, and he has not seen a patient in more than 35 years. The development and use of these vaccines never went through the peer review process anywhere around the world, meaning there is an inherent bias when the drugs posing as vaccines are said to be “safe and effective.” Not all vaccine doses are created equal, and the website HowBad.Info was the first to expose this fact. This website allows you to look up your dose by batch number.

This last point is most important to explain the discrepancy between those who have seemingly been vaccinated with no ill side effects and those who have died shortly thereafter, offering one extreme to the other.

