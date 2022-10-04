Biden’s Addressing the Nuclear Crisis by Sending More Weapons to Ukraine This Week

We are in the midst of the most dangerous nuclear crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis, so Biden decided to escalate our military involvement. He gave $1.1 billion to Ukraine last week, $600 million before then, received nearly $14 billion for Ukraine from Congress, and will send another $625 million to Ukraine this week.

This is as Ukraine allegedly pushes further into the annexed territory. They might have only pushed through the first line of defenses by 20 kilometers. It’s hard to get the truth.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was only a “matter of time” before his war-weary country expels Russian troops.

“Today, we have good news from the front lines. First: the Ukrainian army is making pretty fast and powerful movements in the south of our country as part of the current defense operation,” Zelenskyy said on a nightly Telegram update.

“Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum this week alone. This is in Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, and Donetsk region together,” he said, adding, “this is far from a complete list.”

That might not be true. Zelensky keeps saying he is winning and making progress, but we haven’t seen it. Russia said they have 200,000 additional troops coming.

We just hit $31 trillion in debt, but we have plenty of money for Ukraine. Do you know eggs went up 40% this year?

Biden on Tuesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the White House, Biden told Zelensky that the latest USD 625 million transfer of military equipment to Ukraine would include, among other items, 4 HIMARs rocket systems, and 32 Howitzers.

Notably, the HIMARS rocket systems will be provided with ammunition.

