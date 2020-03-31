Nydia Velazquez has ‘presumed’ Wuhan Virus, was near Pelosi

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said Monday that she has been diagnosed “with presumed coronavirus infection” but added that her symptoms so far have been mild.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I began to feel under the weather,” Velazquez said in a statement. “I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion, and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”

While she monitors her symptoms at home, it is worth mentioning that she was with Nancy Pelosi and other Dems recently. Nancy is 80 and is in the high-risk category.

Photos from the signing ceremony show her standing behind Pelosi, D-Calif., at the bill signing and later chatting in close quarters with Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Reps. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, have all tested positive for the virus. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Democrats are angry they had to go back to D.C. for the vote on the $2 trillion rescue package to make it constitutional. They did so at Rep. Massie’s insistence. Massie is a Republican.