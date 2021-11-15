Yikes! Prosecutor Puts Rittenhouse on Trial for Jacob Blake & BLM

















ADA Binger has gone off into Crazyland again. He wants Kyle Rittenhouse convicted because he thinks he didn’t support Jacob Blake or Black Lives Matter. That’s a reason to question Rittenhouse’s character according to this ADA.

Jacob Blake was shot while armed in the commission of a crime and the officers have been cleared in the shooting. BLM is a communist anarchist movement and they are violent.

Binger decided that Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t actually care about Car Source WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Watch this clown during his clown show closing statement.

