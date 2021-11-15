Media Pushes Lie About Newsmax Reporter to Get Her Fired

















Newsmax House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been off the air since earlier this month after she posted a tweet claiming that the Covid-19 vaccines contained a bioluminescent tracker. And now it seems likely she may never return, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

The Left is portraying the tweet dishonestly, claiming it’s a Satanic tracker. The tracker Luciferase is a scientific term and it has nothing to do with Satan. It was used in the preparation, not the drug itself. Ms. Robinson said it was used in the drug.

The media is deliberately lying to make her look crazy to get her fired and to hurt Newsmax. Mediaite and The Daily Beast are the worst liars in this media tsunami of lies with their phony Satan story.

Newsmax issued two separate statements rejecting her comments about the vaccine and describing the network as pro-vaccine and a “strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective.” They took her off the air shortly after they made the statement. She has been permanently removed from Twitter on the fifth violation.

On November 9, Ms. Robinson doubled down on the tracker issue.

Newsmax is inclined to follow in Twitter’s footsteps, reported the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone.

If you can believe anything in The Daily Beast.

“And now it appears Robinson‘s days as a Newsmax personality are numbered, multiple sources told The Daily Beast,” they wrote.

A Newsmax spokesperson had confirmed to the Beast that Robinson “remains off-air as Newsmax reviews matters relating to her posts made outside of the channel on her own social media,” and the network had “not determined when she will return to the air.”

However, multiple sources within Newsmax said that “the decision has essentially been made,” reports the Beast:

One current staffer said that the consensus belief among network employees is that “she’s just going to be gone.” However, “nothing definitive” has been relayed to the newsroom. Another insider told The Daily Beast that Robinson is almost certainly done with Newsmax. (Sources said Robinson, who left OAN to join Newsmax only last year, may be an independent contractor and not a full-time employee—a not-so-unusual arrangement for Newsmax on-air personalities, as at least one other prominent correspondent and a weekday anchor are contractors.)

Two sources additionally confirmed that Newsmax is in negotiations with former [and pushed out] Fox News chief DC correspondent James Rosen to serve in that same role for their network. Rosen, currently a political reporter for Sinclair Broadcasting Group, left Fox News at the end of 2017. Shortly after he ended his nearly two-decade career at Fox News, Rosen was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several female Fox News employees.

With Robinson off Twitter, that is a problem for Newsmax as well so the Beast might be correct. Ms. Robinson is very popular and a big attraction for Newsmax. The viewers will not be happy.

Related















