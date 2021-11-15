Dersh Says Rittenhouse “Should Be Acquitted,” Condemned “Trashy” Press

















Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, said emphatically that Kyle Rittenhouse “should be acquitted” of murder. Dershowitz also believes Rittenhouse should file lawsuits against left-wing outlets like CNN for slandering him as a “terrorist”, “murderer” and “white supremacist”.

“If I were a juror, I would vote that there was reasonable doubt [and] that he did act in self-defense,” Dershowitz said during an appearance on Newsmax’s ‘Saturday Report’.

“Then he’ll bring lawsuits, and that’s the way to answer. Vigilante justice is what CNN is doing, not what a 17-year-old kid under pressure may have done right or wrong. It’s CNN who is involved in vigilante justice. It’s The New Yorker that’s guilty of vigilante justice,” he added.

Dershowitz went after all the despicable press coverage.

He described The New Yorker as “trashy.”

The MSM has given people the idea that the men Rittenhouse shot were black and innocent. The media condemned the judge for “fair rulings” and now he’s getting death threats.

The riled up mob outside the courthouse is being further riled up by the media.

Dershowitz said Rittenhouse should sue the media to hold them accountable. The MSM hasn’t learned from prior massive payouts to the Covington kids who they also lied about.

Watch:

Dershowitz: “Trashy” press intimidating Rittenhouse jurors? | Saturday Report on Newsmax – YouTube https://t.co/IxR3JLoxNf — HHinKL (@HHinKL) November 15, 2021

