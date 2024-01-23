WOW! Nikki Claims the DC Establishment Is Against Her

During an interview with Martha MacCallum, Nikki Haley portrayed herself as an outsider the DC establishment doesn’t want.

The only people who do want her are donors and Democrats. Democrats want her to win the New Hampshire primary because she’s a weak candidate, and they hate Donald Trump. Democrats like to pick our candidates, and if she wins, it’s because of the DC establishment and Democrats.”

“Martha, I’m running to win this race,” Haley said, “and as much as everybody wants to talk about what I’m gonna do at some point, y’all are going to realize that I won this race. And you’re going to have to accept when I say, ‘I told you so.’

“It is slow and steady wins the race. I’ve done this the entire time. We’re going to finish it. I don’t want anything else. I don’t want anything else. I’m running to be president. I’m not going to pull out because somebody wants to be coronated… I’m not going to pull out because they think that I shouldn’t be there.

“The political class has never thought I should be here, in South Carolina, in Congress, at the UN, no one has ever thought I should be here, and that’s exactly why I should be here. Because I’m fighting for normal people and I’ll always do that.”

She’s a normal DC swamp critter.

Nikki Haley claims the DC establishment is against her and wants her to step aside for their candidate Trump, says "I'm not going to step aside just because the D.C. establishment thinks someone else should be coronated."

Here she is saying America is not a racist country and then says she suffered racism as a “brown” child. (she’s white) She’ll say whatever, like a normal swamp critter. Tricky Nikki is willing to sell out Americans as racist.

Nikki Haley says America "has never been a racist country" but then states she "faced racism growing up" … in America.

