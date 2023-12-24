You Can Buy an AI Pin to Take Over Your Life

Do you want to pin AI to your shirt? You can. Every device can be tied into AI and saved to the cloud, canceling any privacy you might have, and it will all be available through a pin on your shirt. It can guide you, remind you, give you information, call people or send messages, play music, and some controls appear in a hologram form on your hand or you control it with your voice, annoying those around you. It also gets information from all over the Internet.

It has all your contacts, will tell you how much protein you had today, and you can shop or take a photo if you want..

The language translator is interesting, but yeah, no, I’m almost ready to go off the grid with the lunatics we have running the country., but that’s me. You can get this for $699.

