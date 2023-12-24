The Threat of Gazan Refugees Hasn’t Gone Away

Last month, two Israeli Knesset members said they want Western nations to take in Gazans. “NO WAY,” says the speaker below. They could be coming anyway. Our borders are wide open.

Two Israeli Knesset members from both the coalition and the opposition published an article in the Wall Street Journal at the end of November, calling for the formulation of a plan to transfer parts of the population from the Gaza Strip to countries that agree to accept them.

MKs Danny Danon of Likud, former ambassador to the UN, and Ram Ben Barak of opposition party Yesh Atid, former deputy director of the Mossad, wrote that “even if countries took in as few as 10,000 people each, it would help alleviate the crisis” in Gaza.

“The international community has a moral imperative – and an opportunity – to demonstrate compassion, help the people of Gaza move toward a more prosperous future, and work together to achieve greater peace and stability in the Middle East.”

We’ve exercised compassion, and now they want to destroy us from within.

We already have them marching sometimes daily in our streets. We need to deport some of the ones we have. All they want to do is kill Jews and dismantle the United States. They don’t assimilate.

