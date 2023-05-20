Unstable Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh lost it in the state legislature, slapping the podium and repeatedly screaming, “Transgender people belong here, we need trans people, we love trans people.” She is opposed to the bill banning mutilation surgeries on minors.

“You matter. You matter, and I am fighting for you. I will not stop,” exclaimed Cavanaugh, who displays she/her pronouns in her Twitter bio. “I will not stop today; I will not stop tomorrow. You are loved…You matter…You belong here.”

No one is trying to get rid of trans people. The law is meant to protect children who are too young to make the decision.

She should not be allowed to serve after exhibiting this disturbing behavior. One Twitter user wrote: You don’t even need sound to see the obvious lunacy.

The bill she objected to was approved by lawmakers and sent to Republican Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to become law. It bans sex change procedures for minors and abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

This is democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh who has been drinking the woke kool-aid of insanity. This is not a loop. There is an ending🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6m1bPQRxNM — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 20, 2023

The bill wouldn’t allow transgender people under 19 years old to undergo gender surgery, with some exceptions.

The state’s chief medical officer would set rules for puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender minors in the state. There will be some exceptions for minors already receiving treatment before the ban was enacted.

