Steve Bannon on Trading Cards: “I Can’t Take This Anymore”

Last Thursday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he was selling trading cards depicting him as a superhero. One card has of him wearing a red superhero costume with a big “T” on his chest and lasers shooting out from his eyes. He’s a different superhero on each card.

“Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote.

The $99 NFT digital trading card sold out in a few days.

I want to preface this by stating that no matter what happens with DJT’s presidency, the Maga movement isn’t going away. That’s true no matter how much Democrats and RINO wish it so.

The trading cards were tongue-in-cheek, but some of his most ardent admirers weren’t laughing.

“I CAN’T DO THIS ANYMORE”

“I can’t do this anymore,” Bannon said. He added that while he was proud to have worked closely on Trump’s 2016 election campaign, he felt that Trump’s current advisory team is smearing his legacy.

Trump was “one of the greatest presidents in history,” Bannon said, and while he does “love the folks,” who are working with the former president, the decision to sell NFTs with his image was a step too far.

It looks cheap and they were expensive.

Bannon’s guests on the podcast, former White House advisers Sebastian Gorka and Steve Cortes, agreed with his assessment.

The release of the digital cards “never should have happened,” Trump’s one-time deputy assistant Gorka said.

“Whoever wrote that pitch should be fired and should never be involved [in the 2024 campaign],” he added. “The president should not be involved with this.”

Bannon reiterated that he, Gorka, and Cortes are “hardcore” supporters of Trump and that their criticism comes from a constructive place rather than from a desire to see him fail.

Within days, Bannon praised the Florida governor.

Steve Bannon praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday for moving “to the right” of Donald Trump.

DeSantis is one of Trump’s top potential opponents in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Donald Trump has been criticized a lot lately for actions he has taken.

He endorsed candidates who lost key races in the midterm elections, dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and sounded like he was calling to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution.

WE NEED THE TOP PRIORITIES

Earlier this month, Bannon called out Trump for not using his political power to take on top priorities for conservative voters, including amnesty and a massive spending bill aimed at keeping the government open.

Amid his remarks criticizing the former president, Bannon offered praise for DeSantis in a Gettr post on Saturday morning, specifically pointing to DeSantis’ position on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“DeSantis Moves to The Right of President Trump —Notably on: The Vaxx,” Bannon wrote.

“It’s his campaign. It’s his operation. He has to get focused. He has to get really, really focused,” Bannon said about Donald Trump.

Cortes said the video Trump released is something he would expect from quirky Trump supporters like Diamond and Silk, “not the 45th president.”

“Donald Trump should not be doing this kind of video. The video shows a lack of discipline and focus, and to take on the intelligence community is going to require unbelievable steely discipline and focus.”

Donald Trump needs to get into policy.

Related