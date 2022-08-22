You Need to Know About the Trusted News Initiative

The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) founded by the BBC [and the Google Initiative (GI) is basically the same thing] are allegedly trying to keep misinformation at a minimum and promote democracy and freedom. However, they now speak as one global voice and some say their purpose for being is global information control.

Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to the World Health Organization kills only 0.23% of those infected[ii], enormous fear and panic have been fueled by the hourly drumbeat of a “one-voice” media.

The Liberty Beacon on the TNI and COVID-19

TNI and GI are international processes of editorial standardization that has delivered unprecedented news coverage of the monopolized message of the pandemic:

The pandemic threatens the survival of all humanity There is no therapy to cure the sick It is necessary to confine the whole population, and The delivery will come only from a vaccine.

If you wonder how this one message about the pandemic was delivered worldwide, this is how.

In July 2019, before the pandemic, the UK and Canadian governments hosted the FCO Global Conference on Media Freedom, where then BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced:

“Last month I convened, behind closed doors, a Trusted News Summit at the BBC, which brought together global tech platforms and publishers. The goal was to arrive at a practical set of actions we can take together, right now, to tackle the rise of misinformation and bias….I’m determined that we use that [BBC] unique reach and trusted voice to lead the way – to create a global alliance for integrity in news. We’re ready to do even more to help promote freedom and democracy worldwide.”

The initial Trusted News partners in attendance were the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, and The Wall Street Journal.

It now also includes Twitter, Microsoft, associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

They use the same verification technology – Project Origin led by the bBC, CBCRadio-Canada, Microsoft and the New York Times.

They are all globalists with totalitarian mindsets.

TNI’s trusted news sources are the Chinese communist controlled World Health Organization, the CDC, USFDA, NIH. We all know how trustworthy they are.

by Professor Brown

“The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) was founded in 2019. It includes companies such as Google, Facebook, BBC, YouTube, Twitter, the New York Times, Microsoft, and Reuters. It also includes all of the companies owned by these companies, which boils down to literally every mainstream media information service.

“Everything from PBS, CNN and Fox News and trickles down to your local news affiliates such as your local NBC and CBS independent stations where you get your local news and weather every day. The newspapers you read such as USA Today, the Washington Post, the Kansas City Star……they are all Big Tech partners together.

“Did you know that out of the THOUSANDS of mainstream television channels available to us, they are ALL owned by only SIX companies? Time Warner, Viacom, CBS, Disney, National Amusements, and News Corp. In 1983, there were more than 50 companies who owned our television channel media content. After the Telecommunications Act of 1996, during which the FCC removed restrictions on how many news outlets an owner could own (creating a monopoly), we are now down to SIX owners.”

Definitely consider watching the frightening last 30 seconds:



The Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative, which includes a $300 million funding commitment to the future of the news industry. The Google News Initiative is partnered with advertising agencies in a program called Trusted News for Trusted Advertising (TNTA), to ensure advertisers don’t have their ads associated with “false or misleading news,” thereby allowing them to “regain control of the media on which they publish the advertising”

