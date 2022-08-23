Dr. Birx Admits They Lied About the 15 Days to Flatten the Curve

We all remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Dr. Birx all asked for just 15 days to stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. They suckered Donald Trump into going along. These were the experts telling him millions would die. The virus ended up having a 2.3% death rate.

The lockdown was a complete disaster, and the people behind it knew it was all a lie the entire time.

In a recent book by Dr. Deborah Birx, Silent Invasion, the former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator admits how much of a lie the entire affair was. Birx knew when they asked for 15 days to stop the spread that it wasn’t the truth, and it was only “a start.” She also asked for an extension without an ounce of science to back up her request.

The Brownstone Institute reports from her book.

No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of a two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it. Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread was a start, but I knew it would be just that. I didn’t have the numbers in front of me yet to make the case for extending it longer, but I had two weeks to get them. However hard it had been to get the fifteen-day shutdown approved, getting another one would be more difficult by many orders of magnitude.

She also massaged data:

After the heavily edited documents were returned to me, I’d reinsert what they had objected to, but place it in those different locations. I’d also reorder and restructure the bullet points so the most salient — the points the administration objected to most — no longer fell at the state of the bullet points. I shared these strategies with the three members of the data team also writing these reports. Our Saturday and Sunday report-writing routine soon became: write, submit, revise, hide, resubmit.

Birx obviously doesn’t have much of a conscience or a sense of what she has done.

She wanted to effect behavioral changes by lying. She’s a complete fraud. I guess this book is a tell-all. Maybe she wants people to tell her she did the right thing or perhaps she has no moral sense at all.

Who do these arrogant people think they are? They did so much damage to our country and other countries as well.

Recently, Rep. Jim Jordan got Birx to admit she lied about natural immunity and the waning of the vaccine. She never had the scientific data that the vaccine would protect against disease either. Watch:

