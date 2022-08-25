White House Press Secretary Says College Loan Forgiveness Is Paid For – Not Satire

M Dowling
Biden is seriously damaging the economy with wild spending and destruction of our energy sector. There is little doubt. The inflation problem, driven by the energy sector, is going to get a lot worse with his wealth redistribution programs, including the college loan forgiveness program.

How does the press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre handle it?

Karine Jean-Pierre absurdly claimed the debt cancelation would be fully paid for because of all the work Biden has done to boost the economy.

This is not satire.

These people in the White House have no respect for Americans if they can make absurd comments like this and expect us to just accept them. No one believes this

Watch:


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
19 minutes ago

New-speak means that the goals of the Biden administration are presented as accomplished fact, while the country is failing.

