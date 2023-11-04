Young Belgian Muslims Talk of Establishing a Caliphate in Europe

A group of young Islamists in Brussels say they are in Brussels not to be citizens but to establish a caliphate in Europe.

Young Islamists in Brussels tell a reporter their Belgian citizenship means nothing to them and that they will establish the Caliphate in Europe. pic.twitter.com/kQ9EjMT4sz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

MUSLIM HISTORY IN EUROPE

There is a history of Islam in Europe.

In 711, the armies of Islam conquered the Iberian Peninsula, which became the westernmost outpost of the Islamic empire. Most of the Peninsula remained under Islamic rule until the early 13th century. The great golden age of Islamic Spain was the 10th century, during the heyday of the Umayyad caliphate (756–1031).

The Ottomans added Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, Romania, and Hungary to their empire. In 1529 and again in 1566, the Ottoman Turks tried to capture Vienna, the capital of the Holy Roman Empire in the heart of Europe.

They failed in Vienna and were driven out.

MUSLIM EUROPE

The term Muslim Europe is used for the predominantly Muslim countries of Europe, including Kosovo, Albania, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan

Islam is the second-largest religion in Europe after Christianity. Although most Muslim communities in Western Europe formed recently, there are centuries-old Muslim communities in the Balkans, Caucasus, Crimea, and Volga regions.

The term “Muslim Europe” is used to refer to the Muslim-majority countries in the Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo) and parts of countries in Eastern Europe with sizable Muslim minorities (Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and some republics of Russia) that constitute large populations of indigenous European Muslims, although the majority are secular.

A major factor in the growth of Europe’s Muslim population in recent decades has been the large influx of immigrants from South Asia, North Africa, Turkey, and other parts of the developing world.

In recent years, Europe has experienced a record influx of asylum seekers fleeing conflicts in Syria and other predominantly Muslim countries.

According to Pew Research in 2015:

The baseline for all three scenarios is the Muslim population in Europe (defined here as the 28 countries presently in the European Union, plus Norway and Switzerland) as of mid-2016, estimated at 25.8 million (4.9% of the overall population) – up from 19.5 million (3.8%) in 2010.

Radical Islam is spreading across Europe among descendants of Muslim immigrants. Disenfranchised and disillusioned by the failure of integration, some European Muslims have taken up jihad against the West. They are dangerous and committed—and can enter the United States without a visa.

Jihadist networks span Europe from Poland to Portugal, thanks to the spread of radical Islam among the descendants of guest workers once recruited to shore up Europe’s postwar economic miracle. In smoky coffeehouses in Rotterdam and Copenhagen, makeshift prayer halls in Hamburg and Brussels, Islamic bookstalls in Birmingham and “Londonistan,” and the prisons of Madrid, Milan, and Marseilles, immigrants or their descendants are volunteering for jihad against the West.

Radical Islam is spreading across Europe among descendants of Muslim immigrants. Disenfranchised and disillusioned by the failure of integration, some European Muslims have taken up jihad against the West. They are dangerous and committed—and can enter the United States without a visa.

AN AMERICAN CONCERN

Fox News and CNN’s Lou Dobbs worry about terrorists stealing across the United States’ border with Mexico concealed among illegal immigrants. The Pentagon wages war in the Middle East to stop terrorist attacks on the United States. But the growing nightmare of officials at the Department of Homeland Security is passport-carrying, visa-exempt mujahideen coming from the United States’ Western European allies.

Jihadist networks span Europe from Poland to Portugal, thanks to the spread of radical Islam among the descendants of guest workers once recruited to shore up Europe’s postwar economic miracle. In smoky coffeehouses in Rotterdam and Copenhagen, makeshift prayer halls in Hamburg and Brussels, Islamic bookstalls in Birmingham and “Londonistan,” and the prisons of Madrid, Milan, and Marseilles, immigrants or their descendants are volunteering for jihad against the West. It was a Dutch Muslim of Moroccan descent, born and socialized in Europe, who murdered the filmmaker Theo van Gogh in Amsterdam last November. A Nixon Center study of 373 mujahideen in Western Europe and North America between 1993 and 2004 found more than twice as many Frenchmen as Saudis and more Britons than Sudanese, Yemenites, Emiratis, Lebanese, or Libyans. Fully a quarter of the jihadists it listed were Western European nationals—eligible to travel visa-free to the United States.

The emergence of homegrown mujahideen in Europe threatens the United States as well as Europe…

The mass immigration of Muslims to Europe was an unintended consequence of post-World War II guest-worker programs. Backed by friendly politicians and sympathetic judges, foreign workers, who were supposed to stay temporarily, benefited from family reunification programs and became permanent. Successive waves of immigrants formed a sea of descendants. Today, Muslims constitute the majority of immigrants in most Western European countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, and the largest single component of the immigrant population in the United Kingdom.

That was 2005. Now we have an invasion of Europe and the United States.

Related