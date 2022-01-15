Youngkin Ends Kid Masks, Cov Vax for State Workers, & CRT After Swearing In

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia’s mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Parents will decide if their children wear masks.

Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of his campaign.

Another one of the orders withdraws the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program with neighboring states intended to reduce carbon pollution. It’s an expensive cap and trade scheme.

He declared Virginia open for business, will begin an investigation of Loudoun County and fire the parole board.

Many of these moves will likely face legal challenges from the far left as well as pushback from far left state lawmakers.

