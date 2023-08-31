Your Children No Longer Belong to You, But to Government

NO NOTIFICATION IF YOUR CHILD DECIDES TO TRANSITION

California’s attorney general Rob Bonta sued a Southern California school district Monday. The reason is its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Bonta claims policies like the one adopted by Chino Valley Unified School District will forcibly out transgender students and threaten their well-being. But the district’s board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools.

Bonta is seeking a court order to immediately block the policy in Chino Valley, which requires schools to notify parents within three days if employees become aware a student is asking to be treated as a gender other than the one listed on official records.

“For far too many transgender children and gender nonconforming youth, school serves as their only safe haven — a place away from home where they can find validation, safety, and privacy. We have to protect that,” he said. He argued that the policy discriminates against the students and violates the state constitution’s requirement of equal protection for all.

In other words, the school would supersede the rights of parents as guardians and protectors of their children. The government wants schools to have the power to help children transition and potentially mutilate their bodies. At the same time, minors are too young to make such a decision, especially without a parent.

Nearby schools are considering adopting the same policies. Temecula Valley and Murrieta Valley have adopted similar policies, and Orange Unified is debating it.

There is also fierce debate over states seeking to impose bans on gender-affirming care, aka child body mutilations, and barring trans athletes – boys and men – from girls and women’s sports.

SURRENDER YOUR CHILD TO THE STATE

How could any parent go along with this and surrender their rights to government schools?

AP: In California, the proposals are coming from communities that have elected more conservative school board members since the COVID-19 pandemic, putting them increasingly at odds with Gov. Gavin Newsom and fellow Democrats who dominate the state’s political leadership.

Truth: It’s not conservative for parents to say they are the caregivers of their children. Instead of protecting abused children, the government is now the abuser of the child.

The Chino Valley Unified President Sonja Shaw said the lawsuit was no surprise as state officials have repeatedly taken steps “to shut parents out of their children’s lives.”

“We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law,” Shaw said in a text message. “Parents have a constitutional right in the upbringing of their children. Period.”

Chino Valley spokesperson Andi Johnston said the district’s policy protects transgender students by requiring schools to notify social services or law enforcement if the student believes they are in danger. In such circumstances, staff wouldn’t notify parents until the appropriate agencies had investigated the concern, Johnston said.

THE SANCTIFIED HARVEY MILK

Earlier this year, Newsom threatened to fine the Temecula Valley Unified School District after it rejected an elementary school social studies curriculum that included books mentioning politician and gay rights advocate Harvey Milk. The district later reversed course.

Harvey Milk was the first openly gay office holder, and he was shot to death. There is a stamp in his honor, and a Navy fuel ship was named after him. Also, his biographer, Matt Barber, said he was known as a pederast. He called him an evil man who raped boys as young as 15.

COMPETING LEGISLATION

State lawmakers are considering legislation aimed at ensuring school curricula reflect gender, racial, and cultural diversity [Marxism]. The bill would require the California Department of Education to release guidance on managing in-school conversations about race and gender. They plan to control the language and parents’ rights.

A group of about 30 parents and proponents of parental notification policies gathered Monday afternoon outside the Capitol. They announced a campaign for proposed ballot initiatives to present to voters in November 2024.

The measures would require schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

Other issues heating up are banning trans students – boys – from participating in girls’ sports. They also want to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors. California law requires children to get parental consent before undergoing gender-affirming [mutilation] surgeries.

The State is becoming the parent, and the parent is subjugated.

