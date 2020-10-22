Your future president, Kamala Harris, says 2/3rds of the nation died

Kamala (comma-la) Harris could become president. In fact, she likely will within the next four years. If Joe Biden isn’t impeached, he will have difficulty functioning without constant ‘lids.’

For our economics, her plan, and Joe’s plan, is to tax us to death, starting with the wealthy who will flee the country with their money. That will leave all the rest of us to pay for their insane plans.

Joe and Kamala have promised everything for FREE, and both will flood the country with illegal aliens from communist countries.

The woman who wants to run our economy thinks 220 million Americans died in the last few months from COVID. She wonders why “no one questions them, though unless it’s about ice cream.”

First of all, no one questions it because it didn’t happen. Secondly, she’s one arrogant fool.

Math is hard, but if 220 Million Americans had just died in the last few months, I think we might have noticed… No one questions them though unless it’s about ice cream pic.twitter.com/KlhlOm9V63 — Simon Conway (@SimonRadio1776) October 22, 2020

THE PROGRESSIVE PLAN

Kamala will be president, and she is a communist. Check her agenda if you don’t believe me.

The communist Bernie Sanders has a progressive plan to force Biden to follow his agenda. It was the plan all along.

Bernie reveals plan for his own 100 day agenda to rival Biden’s. Also says he’s prepared to back primary challenges against ANY Democrats who don’t move to a progressive agenda.

“You’re damn right I am.” https://t.co/5L1BEtK4sJ pic.twitter.com/n3NRVRVKyq — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 22, 2020

Jesse Waters knows what’s going on.

Donald Trump should be debating Kamala Harris tonight because after what broke today there’s no way Joe Biden can be President. #TheFive pic.twitter.com/kiNZOYI6nL — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 22, 2020