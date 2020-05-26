Your next Dem president wore a mask up to his eyeballs after a 2-month quarantine

Joe Biden went on an outing today to place a wreath at a veteran’s memorial near his home in Delaware. He was accompanied by his wife and security. They all wore masks up to their eyeballs as we reported earlier. They reminded me of an old Zorro movie only Biden was for real.

Even Brit Hume made fun of him. And, yes, Trump should never wear a mask up to his eyeballs. But he’s a good boy and with that thing muffling his voice, he didn’t have to say much. That was a blessing for sure.

Biden looks so pitiful but the media tried to make him look presidential. Lots of luck with that.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

As Brit says, no one was anywhere near him and he was quarantined for a couple of months.

Biden was visiting a cemetery with his wife. Both have been quarantined for weeks. So what others was protecting, pray tell? https://t.co/yR1xbI0V5Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

It’s the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.

The loons are out trying to find something wrong with the President’s honoring of our veterans. They falsely claim the President couldn’t balance himself. They’ve gone from he’s obese, which he is not at 6’3″ and 235 pounds, to he can’t balance himself.

I don’t see a loss of balance. He’s just not a Marine who stands in place absolutely.

While Twitter speculates on possible causes, the reality is that the appearance of this apparent problem with balance is cause for a full neurological evaluation, and an honest report to the American people regarding Trump's neurological and cognitive status. https://t.co/4iCFQ9tUxu — David Reiss, M.D. (@DMRDynamics) May 25, 2020

These people actually think he has problems standing. This is ridiculous.

Rough day for Trump as he deteriorates from dementia. He had difficulty w/ his speech & balance. Watch when he secures his arms on his gut- his balance loss worsens bc he can’t use his arms to compensate. It’s a vicious circle. His degenerative neurological issues are compounding pic.twitter.com/9soB16wlBx — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 25, 2020