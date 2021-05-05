Your President wants you to contact vaccines.gum









The U.S. President was almost able to get a difficult sentence out legibly this week, but not quite. Lucky for him, we all know what he meant.

“We’re going to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gum – .gov, vaccines.gum – or text to, text your zip code to 438829,” Biden blathered.

The president appeared to try to fix his mistake by repeating the incorrect URL.

“They got vaccine gum now,” one Twitter user wrote, with another requesting: “I’ll take the menthol vaccine gum, please.”

Unfortunately, it’s no joke that President Biden has dementia.

Watch:

Biden also told Americans during his remarks Tuesday afternoon that they can now “walk into your local pharmacy without an appointment” to get the vaccine.

Not true.

Biden also stumbled when referring to the acronym for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I’m asking people to continue to follow the CCD guidance – CDC guidelines,” he quickly clarified.

Then he went on to say he wants teens vaccinated. Does he even know what he’s saying? And why are they vaccinating people who don’t need it with an experimental vaccine?

Here he is talking — sort of — about his teacher’s union payoff:

