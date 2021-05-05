Facebook’s supreme court renders a decision about allowing DJT to post or not









Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s left-wing supreme court made a decision about Donald Trump’s ban on Facebook. The court is a motley group of left-wingers appointed by the more motley Mark Zuckerberg to make determinations about permanent bans from Facebook.

The court sent it back to Facebook to decide within the next six months, declaring that he was not given the same treatment as others in the same position.

The supreme court, an oversight board, said the ban can stay in place, however, and Facebook is leaving it in place.

The Verge reports the board says that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose” an indefinite suspension on Trump, and calls on the company to review this decision within the next six months to “determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”

That review opens the door to allowing Trump back onto the platform at some point this year but leaves the ultimate decision in Facebook’s hands.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Facebook’s VP of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg said that Facebook would consider the board’s decision and determine a policy position regarding indefinite bans as requested by the board. “In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts remain suspended,” Clegg said.

Trump remains banned on other large social networks. In the wake of the Capitol attack — they pinned the riot on him, Twitter permanently removed his account and YouTube suspended him indefinitely. However, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently promised to restore his account in the future, once the imminent risk of inciting violence had diminished.

Corporations banned the President of the United States because of his politics. You should be worried, regardless of political leanings.

Related