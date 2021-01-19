Your Republican Party: McConnell says Trump “provoked” the mob

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday accused President Trump of provoking the violent crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He wants to ditch Donald Trump and his supporters.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, marking the first convening of the full Senate since the attack.

Mitch gave $700 billion to foreigners who hate us and other special interest groups but only $600 to the people. That’s why he lost the Senate.

He hasn’t said how he’ll vote yet when the Senate removal trial comes up. Perhaps he’s watching the polls. He needs 17 Republicans to impeach, and he might well have it.

McConnell was very complimentary of himself and his colleagues. He appears to think the congresspeople were brave to continue the vote for certification after hiding under the desks.

Since 92% of Republicans who voted for Donald Trump still want Donald Trump to run in 2024, Republicans voting to remove him from office is ill-advised. It’s especially strange that they are ignoring the constitutional challenges of removing someone from an office he no longer holds.

Trump’s approval rating today is 51%.

All along, this has been the problem. Republicans won’t stand by the president in good or bad times. This is obviously a bad time. DJT tried to implement the agendas they claim to support but obviously don’t. Rarely did they give him the support he needed.

Watch:

.@senatemajldr on the U.S. Capitol Attack: “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” pic.twitter.com/QIeviyHkl3 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

Related