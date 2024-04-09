Youth Under 30 Are Flocking to Donald Trump

Donald Trump is winning the youth. They’re paying attention. Watch the clip.

The latest national NBC News poll finds President Joe Biden trailing former President Donald Trump among young voters ages 18 to 34. Trump gets support from 46% of these young voters, and Biden gets 42%.

Information from the national exit poll is striking, given that Biden won voters ages 18 to 29 by more than 20 points in the 2020 presidential election.

In the June 2023 and September 2023 NBC News polls, Biden was leading Trump among 18-—to 34-year-old voters by similar margins.

The survey measured 250 young voters, with the margin of error among this subgroup at plus or minus 6.2 percentage points.

That means Trump’s advantage among young voters in the poll is well within the margin of error — but the shift against Biden is not. Reliable polls require 1,000 participants, but this does show the trend.

NBC: Biden is hemorrhaging votes among Americans under 30 pic.twitter.com/vRO4bSUwdb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

