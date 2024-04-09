X Employees in Brazil Face Arrest, Musk Secures Their Safety

Lula da Silva and his tyrannical henchmen led by Justice Alexandre Moraes are about to be exposed. X employees have been told they will be arrested for allowing free speech. Once the employees are safe and secure, Elon Musk will do a full data dump on these tyrants. It might be too late to save Brazil, but what’s happening there is happening here. We must save ourselves this November.

The comment from Musk came in response to Brazilian politician Nikolas Ferreira.

“We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump.”

“They have been told they will be arrested.”

As former President Bolsonaro warned, Brazil has quickly descended into totalitarianism. Biden’s administration helped push through the Lula regime under the guise of ensuring election security. Left-wing Foreign Policy Mag said Biden intervened to save Lula’s democracy.

Now you know what Democrats mean by ‘democracy.’ They mean communism.

We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

They have been told they will be arrested — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

The Brazilian tyrants don’t want anyone to know about this:

Entendeu porque de irmos às ruas? O mundo está assistindo. Dia 21.04 às 10h estaremos em Copacabana – RJ. https://t.co/UgXvJRMOCx — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) April 8, 2024

If you didn’t see this:

JUST IN- Tucker Carlson’s Exclusive Interview with Eduardo Bolsonaro, Son of Former Brazilian President, Reveals Brazil’s Disturbing Shift Towards Totalitarianism | In a recent sit-down with @TuckerCarlson, Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP), son of Brazil’s ousted President… pic.twitter.com/N2gFnmNdhx — Overton (@OvertonLive) March 1, 2024

Related