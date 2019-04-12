This is what the YouTube community flagged as hate speech

I received a notice Friday that the video below was flagged as offensive or hate speech by the youtube community.

The Sentinel doesn’t know much about the interviewee, Tommy Robinson. He’s a right-wing activist in England and has been accused of being an extremist who is anti-Islam. We posted articles about his arrest (he was arrested over nothing really).

The interview on this tape appears to be merely information. You can choose to believe it or not. How is this hate speech? Why doesn’t he have the right to present his side of things? Shouldn’t the viewers have the right to decide what is hateful or not.

If events really happened as he says, the hate was coming at him, not from him.

YouTube has deleted thousands of subscribers to our YouTube channel [it’s not monetized], claiming they were fake accounts. We wonder if that’s the case.

Hi Your video Tommy Robinson interview second night out of jail was flagged to us by the YouTube community. Upon review, we have placed restrictions on how the video will be shown. Please note that your video will continue to be available on YouTube. Video content restrictions We believe in the principles of free speech, even when that speech is unpopular or potentially offensive to some viewers. However, YouTube doesn’t allow hate speech or content that promotes or incites violence. In some cases, flagged videos that do not clearly breach the Community Guidelines but whose content is potentially controversial or offensive may remain up, but with some features disabled. Your video will be shown after a warning message. In addition, certain features such as comments, sharing, thumbs up, and suggested videos have been disabled. Your video is also ineligible for monetization. For more information, please visit our Help Center. How you can respond While this is not a strike on your account, we still want to hear from you if you believe this was a mistake. If you would like to appeal this decision, please submit this form. You can also appeal directly from Video Manager. Our team will thoroughly review your appeal and will contact you again soon. Sincerely,

