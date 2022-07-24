YouTube Handles Abortion and “Health Information”

According to Axios, YouTube will begin removing and labeling certain abortion-related content on the video-sharing platform. They’re also adding a health information section. “Unborn babies” or “adoption” will not be found in their “learn more” health information section. Abortion is only treated as a “health issue.”

The Left has succeeded in making abortion into a woman’s health issue.

According to Axios, as states pass new laws and rhetoric continues to heat up, tech platforms are grappling with how to treat online information about abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Starting Thursday, YouTube will globally remove content that “promotes or provides instructions” for unsafe or alternative abortion methods not supported by science or approved by medical professionals.

YouTube will also remove what they say are false claims about abortion.

THEY LAUNCHED AN INFORMATION PANEL

The company also launched an “information panel” to provide “viewers with context and information from local and global health authorities.” That will show up underneath abortion-related videos and above relevant search results. According to the National Library of Medicine, YouTube gave an example. “An abortion is a procedure to end a pregnancy,” the display said.

[It’s a procedure to end an unborn human life.]

“It uses medicine or surgery to remove the embryo or fetus and placenta from the uterus. The procedure is done by a licensed healthcare professional.”

The panel includes a link for people who want to “learn more” and instructions to “Consult your local medical authority for advice.”

The link does not provide information on pro-life centers, adoption, or the brutality of the procedure in late term.

YouTube has taken a similar approach to other topics such as the Covid-19 pandemic and political elections. Anything that might engender differing opinions from theirs is on the chopping block. That is what they call information.

It’s been uncommon for the company to state that it will remove videos altogether, reports CNBC.

