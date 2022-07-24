Ford Dives Into ESG for The Great Reset- Fires 8,000 People

According to Bloomberg, Ford reportedly plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund its plans to build EVs. This is a result of their commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) replacement for capitalism. The new ‘Inclusive Capitalism’ puts Marxist-based values over profit. This is The Great Reset.

On their website, they write:

The future of Ford centers on a purpose bigger than building vehicles. We are helping to build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

A world that is fully electric. A world that is more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable. And in doing so, we are putting people, the planet, and our shared prosperity first.

At Ford, we are committed to making progress on the issues that matter in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas. It is a critical part of our Ford+ plan for growth and value creation as we transform our business for a new era of electric and connected vehicles, setting the pathway for our continued success for generations to come.

Ford’s sustainability and globalist plan has been in effect since 2007.

So, they’re firing people who know how to make gas cars.

The layoffs would occur at its Ford Blue unit, recently created to develop vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), and would affect other salaried positions in the company. The bulk of cuts is expected to occur in the US.

In March, Ford CEO Jim Farley restructured the company into the Ford Blue and Model E divisions, with the latter dedicated to electric cars and pickups like the Mach E and F150 Lightning.

As part of that, he announced plans to cut $3 billion in costs by 2026, transforming Ford Blue into “the profit and cash engine” for the entire company, according to Yahoo.

The Dearborn, a Michigan-based company, also said its EV business would not be profitable until the next-generation models begin production in 2025, reports Reuters.

They’re building the EVs in Romania, not the US.

What will EV owners do when they realize there won’t be enough charging stations or electricity becomes too expensive? They will destroy fossil-fuel-reliant electricity too.

The Great Reset And Its Financial Engine, ESG

In June 2020, elites from around the world gathered to announce the launch of a plan to “reset” the entire global economy. They called it The Great Reset.

Elites signed on, including the International Monetary Fund, Prince Charles, the UN head, CEOs from major international corporations, including Ford, large banks, and the World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab who originated the concept.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate [in the Great Reset], and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, in an article published on WEF’s website. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

They made up a crisis, claiming that doing nothing about Marxist environmental goals would pose an “existential threat.”

Large financial institutions formed ESG systems. ESG systems, sustainable investment, and forcing the world to adopt “green” energy sources are all essential to the Great Reset. The plan is to transform the world into a more feudalistic global governance system.

The worst part of ESG is that it relies on subjective and easily manipulated ratings. They can then be used to control people and the agenda. They will control companies like Ford, which wants great ESG ratings.

It includes all the most extreme Marxist green energy and climate change ideals. Much of it isn’t even in place yet. It will continually worsen.

If you’re planning to resist, the time is now. Write letters to Ford and tell them you will never buy another?

