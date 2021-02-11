YouTube purged pro-life channel with 300,000 subscribers









YouTube shut down the pro-family channel, Lifesite News, and erased all of their videos. It’s a permanent ban.

The purge continues.

LifeSiteNews.com describes their organization as a non-profit Internet service dedicated to issues of culture, life, and family. It was launched in September 1997. LifeSiteNews Daily News reports and information pages are used by numerous organizations and publications, educators, professionals and political, religious and life and family organization leaders and grassroots people across North America and internationally.

Fortunately, they have backup copies of all of their videos. They have no access,however, to their 300,000 subscribers.

They wrote on their site:

You can watch our current videos on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Or on our LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNewsCatholic

You can also sign up to receive email alerts about our recent videos here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Being completely removed from YouTube means we’ve lost access to more than 300,000 followers. Please help us build Rumble and our other alternative platforms by donating through our secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

