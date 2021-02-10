Springsteen arrested for DWI, we don’t know if he was in a Jeep









Bruce Springsteen, who made a dishonest commercial for the Super Bowl, was busted for drunk driving, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.This took place on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Jeep kept that quiet for months.

His first-ever, 2-minute ad for Super Bowl 55 featured him in an unspecified middle America type town, offering his patriotic vision and a message of hope for unity. It was sickeningly sweet, and he is most certainly the worst person to talk of unity. He is very far-left and nasty.

This is the guy who wrote and sang a song about then-president Trump proclaiming he was embarrassed to be an American and DJT is a “con man.”

Here’s Bruce spewing hate and ad hominem attacks on Donald Trump. And this is the guy who is going to unite us?

“He’s such a flagrant, toxic narcissist.” That’s Bruce Springsteen’s view of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHNrLZIXQr — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 18, 2016

This is the hypocrite’s ad. Jeep must be okay with DWI. They kept it under wraps until after their leftist nonsensical ad.

