RFK Jr. Announces His Candidacy as an Independent as His Family Trashes Him

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for President as an Independent. He said it was painful for him to leave the Democrat Party.

Four of the Kennedys condemned his candidacy and said he doesn’t reflect the values of their father and uncle. Rory, Kathleen, Kerry, and Joseph P. said his run is “dangerous.”

They wrote:

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third-party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country. Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Their comments are ironic because they are the ones who don’t reflect John Kennedy’s or Robert Kennedy’s values. They’re totalitarians—Robert and John abhorred communism.

It’s amazing how they don’t see Joe Biden and the Marxist Obama plants in the White House as dangerous.

They also don’t seem perturbed by the unfairness of the DNC making it impossible to have a competitive primary.

BREAKING: Robert Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJr) declares for President of the United States as an independent candidate. WATCHpic.twitter.com/6oL4VwZbBp — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 9, 2023

Here he is with his actress wife, Cheryl Hines.

My wife, Cheryl Hines, beautifully expresses how seeing America on the campaign trail has opened our eyes and touched our lives. pic.twitter.com/leLRHbXb15 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 3, 2023

