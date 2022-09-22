Zelensky Calls for the World to Punish Russia

In a videotaped address Wednesday to the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded the world punish Russia’s government for the war it launched against Ukraine earlier this year.

THE FIVE DEMANDS OR PLANKS

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,” Zelensky said. “The crime was committed against our state borders…the crime was committed against the lives of our people…the crime was committed, again, against the dignity of our women and men. The crime was committed against the values that make you and me a community of the United Nations.”

That is plank one.

“Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory, punishment for the murders of thousands of people, punishment for the tortures and humiliations of women and men, punishment for the catastrophic turbulence Russia provoked with its illegal war — and not only for us Ukrainians but for the whole world,” Zelensky said.

Punishing Russia, Zelensky said, was one plank of what he billed as a 5-point “formula for peace” to end the ongoing conflict.

The rest of his plan guarantees to protect life, and the restoration of security measures. He demands reestablishing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and future security guarantees. Finally, he demands Ukraine’s unfettered “determination to defend one’s self.”

All of that can’t happen. Therefore, he appears to be calling for World War III. Russian President Putin suggested World War III could happen, and he would use nuclear weapons.

