Zelensky fires Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary, per Reuters. He claimed it’s normal rotations. Ukrainian President Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine.

In other words, they’re not filling their funding quotas.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine. He wants more money. He’s getting it from the US in billions.

Germany is a particular issue.

Andriy Melnyk, 46, was appointed by Zelensky’s predecessor as ambassador to Germany in late 2014.

He regularly engages in outspoken social media exchanges and has branded politicians and intellectuals who oppose arming Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion as appeasers.

He once accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of behaving like an “offended liver sausage” when Scholz did not immediately accept an invitation by Zelensky to visit Kyiv.

Kyiv and Berlin are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada.

Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe, but Kyiv had urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying a return would violate sanctions on Moscow.

Canada said on Saturday it would return the turbine.

Zelensky’s not George Washington. He expects Europe to self-destruct on his behalf. They need fossil fuels, and he wants money.

