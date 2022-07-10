From Constitutional Republic to Socialism to Globalism to Feudalism

by Linda Goudsmit

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves, of course. Globalism has declared war on the nation-state, and cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The tactical strategy is the incremental movement of America from constitutional republic -> socialism -> globalism -> feudalism. The target is your children. This is how it works.

Every natural force on Earth from fire to nuclear energy has the potential for construction or destruction. This inherent duality presents man with moral choices between construction and destruction. Traditional Judeo-Christian morality deems construction good and destruction bad. What happens when the accepted foundational morality of a society is challenged by a competing narrative that insists construction is bad and destruction is good? Let’s find out.

Societies as small as families and as large as nation-states are organized by accepted principles codified into written or unwritten laws accepted by member units. When societies abide by the accepted rules they are considered to be at homeostasis – they are at peace and in balance. When a competing narrative intrudes, the society becomes destabilized and must either accept or reject the competing ideology to regain balance, peace, and homeostasis.

Traditionally, American culture derives its stability and moral authority from its Judeo-Christian tradition, Constitutional law, and parental authority in the family unit. God, government, and family are the triptych of American culture and the foundations for America’s extraordinarily ordered liberty. America’s triptych is the artwork of American greatness and portrays the triad that supports our unparalleled freedom and prosperity.

The globalist leadership understands that social change happens slowly, and then all at once. They have recruited the Leftist and Islamist enemies of America to wage war in America, on America. Today’s radical leftist Democrat party is challenging the foundational American triptych and is attempting to repaint its panels with socialism.

In politics, it is essential that policies be analyzed and evaluated with rational objectivity–when they are not, the consequence is belief in the unbelievable. I call this political mysticism–the belief in the politically impossible. “Democratic” socialism is the 21st century’s political mysticism seducing Americans with promises of heaven on Earth. Millennials disenchanted with the religious teachings of their Judeo-Christian heritage are searching for answers to man’s moral dilemmas elsewhere. Some find it in supremacist religious Islamic sharia law. Others are duped by leftist radical Democrats advocating the political mysticism of secular democratic socialism.

No successful humanitarian huckster sells socialism by promising enslavement–hucksters promise utopian social justice and income equality instead. They promise “free stuff” to the hopeful masses and con them into voting for “deliverance” at the voting booth. Let’s be clear–FREE STUFF IS NEVER FREE–people pay with their freedom.

Collectivism, whether it is marketed directly as globalism, indirectly as socialism, or deceitfully as democratic socialism is a structure of centralized government control. Together, America’s radical leftist Democrat party, its allied Islamists, and globalist funding partners are selling the upside-down notions and inverted logic of “democratic” socialism to shatter America from within.

Collectivism is slavery marketed as freedom. George Orwell described collectivism’s upside-down notions and inverted logic in his 1949 dystopian novel, 1984. “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” Orwell was a political analyst who understood, “All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force.”

There is no private property in collectivism–individual citizens do not reap what they sow–the government does. So, first comes the fraud–the promise of social justice and income equality. Then comes the force–a centralized ruling government that owns and/or controls all production and distribution. In the case of globalism, it is centralized government on a planetary scale.

Winston Churchill described the reality of socialism, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” Churchill understood that socialism is a return to feudalism where the ruling elite benefit at the expense of the shared misery of the masses. Yes, you read that correctly, socialism is the stepping stone for globalism’s one-world government. Let me explain.

Failed cultural Marxism has been repackaged with the magic word “democratic” to overcome reflexive American resistance to socialism, and to disguise collectivism’s tyrannical core. It is a fraudulent marketing technique designed to sell political mysticism. The word democratic is being used to paint lipstick on this particular political pig. Democratic socialism is presented with mystical reverence as the deliverance of social justice and income equality–millennial salvation.

Barack Obama sold socialism to America by disguising it as “hope and change.” Today’s emboldened radical leftist Democrats and their “resistance” movement have repackaged their product reverently relabeling it “democratic” socialism.

In theater as in religion, there is the concept of suspension of disbelief. The audience does not examine the plot or characters with the same rational analysis that is required for objective scientific study. When political theory is presented as religion, the same suspension of disbelief is accepted. Why does this matter?

It matters because the suspension of disbelief is the core of political mysticism. Duped millennials argue that old attempts at socialism were not the “real” socialism–democratic socialism is the real deal. Oh my!

The aspiration for world domination simply will not go away and make no mistake, socialism is the stepping stone to one-world governance. The sovereign United States of America is the existential enemy of any aspirational movement for a one-world government whether secular or religious. After WWII it was clear to anyone and everyone that if the United States of America was ever to be defeated, it would have to be shattered from the inside out–culturally–military defeat was out of the question.

It was with this mindset that the enemies of America resolved to destroy America from within. The Culture War against America took aim at the foundational structures of the triptych–God, government, and family. The hearts and minds of patriotic Americans would have to be turned against themselves to defeat America. America would have to implode.

The Leftist/Islamist/Globalist axis is targeting the triptych of American greatness to destroy her from within. The Leftists are selling the political mysticism of secular democratic socialism, the Islamists are selling the political mysticism of religious Islamic sharia law, and the globalists finance and foment both anti-American campaigns.

Winston Churchill remarked, “Islam is an ideology wrapped in religion.” He understood that peace on Earth to an Islamist means when all the world is Muslim. Churchill recognized the theocratic foundation of Islam and its socio-political requirement that no separation exist between mosque and state. In Islam, religion is the centralized controlling government. Winston Churchill spoke the inconvenient truth about Islamist aspirations for world domination in his time. He was, after all, a globalist who believed in English hegemony.

History is repeating itself. Today Islamism and democratic socialism are domestic enemies of American sovereignty, but their provisional alliance will remain only until they can destabilize America and make the country ungovernable. Social chaos is the prerequisite for seismic social change. Anarchy is the goal.

Anarchy will launch globalism’s final takeover, and it will become manifest that the globalists have been financing and fomenting the Leftist/Islamist alliance in the United States for decades. Leftists and Islamists are globalism’s useful idiots, exploited to usher in the New World Order ruled by the globalist elite themselves–of course.

The globalist elite has been playing chess while the Leftists and Islamists are playing checkers. Globalism’s opening moves begin at the beginning.

Our Founding Fathers established a constitutional republic with a distinct separation of powers designed to protect the nation from the centralization of power required for any binary system of rulers and ruled. Barack Obama’s “hope and change” attacked the separation of powers and made socialism mainstream in America. Joe Biden’s globalist “build back better” went further, and made globalism mainstream in America. Socialism was always the stepping stone to globalism, and globalism was always the stepping stone to 21st-century feudalism–the Great Reset.

The United States of America is at the tipping point. We are teetering on economic and social collapse, precisely the conditions globalism requires to impose its planetary New [Old] World Order. The globalist elite’s New World Order is a regression back to the socio-political infrastructure of feudalism, a variation on the binary monarchical system of rulers and rules rejected by our forefathers.

Globalism’s war on America is a long-range war of attrition. The older generation of American patriots is dying. Their children’s generation of woke indoctrinated millennials is transitional. It is the grandchildren’s generation that is the primary target of globalism’s war on America, and the war on humanity. Young children are being indoctrinated, groomed, and socially engineered to become submissive, dependent, wards of the planetary globalist managerial Unistate.

They will be the first generation of completely propagandized, eternally dependent, genderless, submissive slaves in globalism’s New World Order. These children will never know freedom. It is absolutely essential for Americans to recognize that we are a nation at war. We simply must adopt a wartime mentality to make sense of the nonsensical social policies, and understand that the globalist Biden regime’s domestic and foreign policies are intentionally designed to collapse America from within.

Change happens slowly, and then all at once. The nation is teetering at the tipping point of all at once. If Americans insist on a peacetime mentality during a time of war, they will surrender America’s national sovereignty to the grasping managerial state, and surrender our nation’s children to the globalist elite who will consign them to a life of indentured servitude. Denial is not a survival strategy–it endangers the children and empowers the enemies of freedom. Parents and grandparents must fight the globalists for the children, or they will lose the war for the children. There is nothing in between–and the globalist enemy knows it.

Linda Gousmit is the author of the philosophy book Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? and its political sequel, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’, along with numerous current affairs articles featured on her website lindagoudsmit.com and goudsmit.pundicity.com.

The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage completes Linda’s trilogy of insightful books that connect the philosophical, political, and psychological dots of the globalist war on both American and individual sovereignty.

Linda believes the future of our nation requires reviving individualism, restoring meritocracy, and teaching critical-thinking skills to children again. Her illustrated children’s book series, Mimi’s Strategy, offers youngsters new and exciting ways of solving their problems and having their needs met.

