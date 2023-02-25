Zelensky Gave an Infuriating Speech Today

Today is the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Zelensky answered questions dressed in his fashionable war attire.

One person asked, “There are polls in the United States that suggest that a growing number of Americans believe that the U.S. is giving too much support to Ukraine. What would your message be, on the anniversary, to those Americans?”

He began by thanking Americans but then claimed if we don’t keep sending billions, “If they don’t change their opinion, if they don’t support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, and they will lose their leadership position in the world.”

Zelensky is hard to listen to here. He’s infuriating:

Zelensky warns Americans who don't want to give more $ to Ukraine: "If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States."

Maybe we don’t want to be the only superpower. Our administration is destroying us with the power they have. Biden is destroying the world.

Chinese President Xi and Ukrainian President Putin will meet in person sometime soon to form an even stronger alliance. It will become very dangerous for us.

American dollars should help America first. Ukraine isn’t even a NATO nation.

Here is a nice rundown of what’s happening with retired Col. Doug MacGregor:

