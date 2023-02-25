Reporter Asks Biden If He Was “Irresponsible” Handling Secret Documents

ABC News reporter David Muir during an interview with Joe Biden said he called Donald Trump irresponsible for holding on to classified documents. Muir then asked if there was something irresponsible here too. Mr. Muir was referring to classified papers Biden stashed in his homes and offices.

Biden responded: “You know, you’re a good lawyer, but you’re trying to make a comparison.”

He claimed he couldn’t respond to the question of irresponsible handling of documents on the advice of his lawyers.

I’M NOT IRRESPONSIBLE BUT LOOK AT TRUMP

“All the stuff that was moved out of my Senate office over the years, I’m told there were a couple things that were from 1973 or 74 – documents that were marked classified.”

“The difference is every single solitary thing I’ve been asked to do, I’ve done voluntarily. I’ve invited the Justice Department to come into every aspect of any place that I had any control of. There’s no need for search warrants,” Biden said.

“Wherever you want to go, you can go … that was totally different,” he added, somewhat addled.

“There was no intention. I opened up my home, all my homes” to the FBI, Biden continued, calling his response to finding improperly stored classified material “fundamentally different” from Trump’s.

“There’s nothing for me to hide,” the president claimed.

Reporter: “You called Trump irresponsible [for classified documents]. Is there something irresponsible here too?” Biden: “You’re a good lawyer but you’re trying to make a comparison. There are degrees of irresponsibility.” pic.twitter.com/m8MqeRFOvn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 25, 2023

One stash of documents from his time in the Senate and as Vice President was in a garage of a home his then-drug-addicted son rented. It was also at a time when Hunter made deals with our enemies that enriched him and his father.

That sounds irresponsible

China funded the office at UPenn, where they found some of the documents.

It was different. Donald Trump had the right to declassify anything he wanted to declassify, and the mentally impaired Joe Biden didn’t. Trump also locked up the documents he stored. Biden’s were in boxes in a garage.

You could say the reporter put him on the spot, but there was no follow-up. If this were Trump, the badgering would have followed.

WILL HE RUN IN 2024

Muir asked him if he’d run in 2024.

“[M]y intention is — from– has — intention has been from the beginning to run. But there’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign,” he told Muir at the White House.

He’s not done.

His wife is as hard left as he is:

Jill Biden: “He’s not finished what he’s started, and that’s what’s important. Look at all that Joe has done, has accomplished! He brought us out of the chaos.”pic.twitter.com/5X05F1Jggz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 24, 2023

