Lunatics of NY Verbally Assault Tom Homan

Meet a future mayor hopeful, Zohran Mamdani, who is also a New York Assemblyman. Mamdani is very radical and defines himself as a Democrat Socialist (communist). On the popular podcast Chapo Trap House to discuss his platform: freeze the rent, subsidize grocery stores, offer free buses, and childcare. He’s been endorsed by hardcore leftists: Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Jewish Vote for Peace and New York Communities for Change. His big cause is more food carts. He wants them all over New York like the third world.

This hardcore leftist is running in second place behind the failed governor Andrew Cuomo with 12% of the vote. Eric Adams has 10%.

He’s a typical New York lunatic running the city into the ground, demanding open borders:

Meet Zohran Mamdani, a NY Assemblyman and NYC Mayoral candidate. He just appeared to ASSAULT police and screeched like a maniac to protest Tom Homan deporting criminal illegal aliens. Seems totally normal and stable… pic.twitter.com/Y4bb0FOzEG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

Tom Homan is a legend.

Tom Homan on those screaming “cHiLd sEpAraTiOn” “You want to talk about ‘child separation?’ A half-a-million children under Joe Biden were trafficked into this country. They can’t find 300,000 of them. That’s child separation.” pic.twitter.com/Q1bKp54tTW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

Tom Homan speaks from a sane, logical point of view, but that doesn’t fly with maniacs.

Tom Homan casually eating an apple while getting berated by a mob of lunatics is my new Roman Empire pic.twitter.com/9nDdCXkZNv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 12, 2025

