Lunatics of NY Verbally Assault Tom Homan

M Dowling
26

Meet a future mayor hopeful, Zohran Mamdani, who is also a New York Assemblyman. Mamdani is very radical and defines himself as a Democrat Socialist (communist). On the popular podcast Chapo Trap House to discuss his platform: freeze the rent, subsidize grocery stores, offer free buses, and childcare. He’s been endorsed by hardcore leftists: Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Jewish Vote for Peace and New York Communities for Change. His big cause is more food carts. He wants them all over New York like the third world.

This hardcore leftist is running in second place behind the failed governor Andrew Cuomo with 12% of the vote. Eric Adams has 10%.

He’s a typical New York lunatic running the city into the ground, demanding open borders:

Tom Homan is a legend.

Tom Homan speaks from a sane, logical point of view, but that doesn’t fly with maniacs.


